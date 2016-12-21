Never stop doing what you love
Aimee Hancock, director of the New England Center for Circus Arts' show, "The Flying Nut 2016: Bratt in Bayou,?? helps Erin Ball about her routine on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Erin Ball, from Kingston, Ontario, Canada, rehearses on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, her routine for New England Center for Circus Arts' show, "The Flying Nut 2016: Bratt in Bayou,?? that will run this weekend.
