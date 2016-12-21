Kids in Coats New name and method, same mission
When folks at the United Way of Windham County decided to assume the mantle formerly worn by the volunteers of the Reformer Christmas Stocking, they realized some changes needed to be made. The core of the program remains the same - children in need who have been identified by school counselors and social service agencies get warm winter clothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|1
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Prison4 Billary a...
|3
|Vermonts new economy (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Long Island Liberal
|219
|Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine
|Oct '16
|Immigration-is-NO...
|1
|The God Delusion
|Oct '16
|Community Disorga...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC