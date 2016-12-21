Area runners recently competed in the Jingle Bell Jog, which was a 5K fun run and walk that took place in Brattleboro to benefit the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce. Nate Antaya won the race in 18:20 and Meg Paugh was the first female finisher in a time of 20:39.

