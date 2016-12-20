Guilford man found not guilty in 2014...

Guilford man found not guilty in 2014 shooting

A Guilford man has been found not guilty of aggravated assault after shooting an acquaintance with a shotgun on Aug. 16, 2014. Nicolas C. Baker, now 28, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon and marijuana cultivation after the Vermont State Police responded to Stage Road in Guilford to investigate a shooting.

