Cleanup proposed for Birge Street
Steps are being taken to improve a former industrial site where contamination has been a slight concern. "Estey Organ was a manufacturing facility for a long time," said Alan Liptak, senior geologist at LE Environmental, referring to properties at 116, 122, 130 and 132 Birge Street in Brattleboro, which span 2.6 acres and include five former industrial buildings, paved and unpaved parking lots, driveways, two playgrounds and a wooded hillside.
