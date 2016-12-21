Boys & GirlsClub to rock in the new year
Notes and chords will ring through the Boys & Girls Club halls just before 2017 takes the stage. For New Year's Eve, Jamie Scanlon was asked by Boys & Girls Club staff members to put on a smaller sized version of BrattRock, the music festival held in October that was deemed a success in its first year.
