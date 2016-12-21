`Blessed Beyond Belief': A Christmas Story

Charles Robb Jr. and his parents, Helen and Charles Robb Sr., pose with Robb Family Farm maple syrup recommended by actress Brooke Shields. BRATTLEBORO - If Hollywood ever chooses to turn the back-from-the-brink saga of Vermont's Robb Family Farm into a feel-good holiday feature, it'll need to cast actress Brooke Shields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.