Bernie sends holiday greetings to Brattleboro senior center
Bernie Sanders shared his holiday spirit at the Brattleboro Senior Center. Although the United States senator for Vermont and presidential contender could not make it to the Gibson-Aiken Center for the Seniors Holiday Dinner on Thursday afternoon, he called in and his staffers helped in putting on the event.
