A Publishing Empire in Brattleboro, or No?
Brattleboro resident Adam Salviani is the founder and CEO of an international publishing house and a self-proclaimed best-selling novelist. Yet when Seven Days learned recently that he was running for the Vermont House of Representatives, our first response was, Who? Admittedly, we don't know every wordsmith pounding a keyboard in the Green Mountain State.
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I did not vote for Trump, nor for Hillary. Nor ...
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|1
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Evangelicals are shameless hypocrites
|Nov '16
|Prison4 Billary a...
|3
|Vermonts new economy (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Long Island Liberal
|219
|Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine
|Oct '16
|Immigration-is-NO...
|1
|The God Delusion
|Oct '16
|Community Disorga...
|6
