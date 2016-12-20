2016 through photos

Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a town hall-style event at Pedraza's Mexican Restaurant in Keene, N.H. on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016. Kristopher Radder / Reformer Staff Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, speaks during a campaign stop at The Colonial Theatre in Keene, N.H. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.