Shepherd of the Hills site in Branson sold to new owner

The Shepherd of the Hills site in Branson has a new owner but the historic site's future is still unclear. The Springfield News-Leader reports the Taney County Assessor's office says the site was purchased by Shepherd of the Hills Development LLC, and entity formed June 1. Withrow wouldn't comment on whether changes would be made to the long-running Shepherd of the Hills play, or to other attractions at the park.

