Shepherd of the Hills site in Branson sold to new owner
The Shepherd of the Hills site in Branson has a new owner but the historic site's future is still unclear. The Springfield News-Leader reports the Taney County Assessor's office says the site was purchased by Shepherd of the Hills Development LLC, and entity formed June 1. Withrow wouldn't comment on whether changes would be made to the long-running Shepherd of the Hills play, or to other attractions at the park.
Branson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Fireworks
|Tue
|Doby
|1
|Bald knob theater sell?
|Jul 2
|Vistor
|1
|Mosque in Branson? (Jul '13)
|Jul 1
|Goat Lover
|16
|criminal sentencing set sarah nanette hill unde... (Sep '14)
|Jun 30
|shame shame
|30
|Drug Informants (Feb '08)
|Jun 25
|Guiddo wife
|4
|Taney County Murder Cover Up (Oct '10)
|Jun 24
|Friend of Ena
|31
|Daredevil hangs by her teeth over Niagara Falls...
|Jun 18
|Emerald
|5
