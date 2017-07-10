10th Annual Ardara Bluegrass Festival, 14-16 July 2017
Following the BIB posts of 20 and 21 June, we're delighted to publish this announcement of the 10th Annual Ardara Bluegrass Festival , to be held in Ardara, Co. Donegal, on the weekend Friday 14 July-Sunday 16 July.
