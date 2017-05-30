Woman's body found week after Branson flooding
Authorities have recovered a body in Bull Shoals Lake that they believe may be the third victim of a flash flooding incident in Branson. Branson Police Chief Stan Dobbins said a woman's body was spotted by a fisherman on Saturday and pulled from the lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Branson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Missouri (... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Moon Raker
|969
|Branson is Evil (Aug '06)
|Fri
|MF Jones
|163
|criminal sentencing set sarah nanette hill unde... (Sep '14)
|Jun 1
|Concerned
|25
|Poverty Is Still Home-Grown In Branson Missouri (Nov '07)
|May 31
|all things consid...
|6
|May 19, 2017 Rock and Roll Revival Show
|May 30
|KathieC
|3
|pics or video
|May 28
|nodmap
|1
|Castle Rock
|May 28
|Gutwrench
|3
Find what you want!
Search Branson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC