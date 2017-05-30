Woman's body found week after Branson...

Woman's body found week after Branson flooding

Read more: News Tribune

Authorities have recovered a body in Bull Shoals Lake that they believe may be the third victim of a flash flooding incident in Branson. Branson Police Chief Stan Dobbins said a woman's body was spotted by a fisherman on Saturday and pulled from the lake.

