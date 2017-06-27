Wallenda discusses hanging by her teeth over Niagara Falls

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda will perform a series of maneuvers - including hanging by her teeth and toes - while on a hoop suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls in a stunt that will break a record set by her husband, the family said Wednesday. Erendira and Nik Wallenda said they are excited to again showcase Niagara Falls on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised tightrope walk over the brink.

