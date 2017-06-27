Wallenda discusses hanging by her teeth over Niagara Falls
The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda will perform a series of maneuvers - including hanging by her teeth and toes - while on a hoop suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls in a stunt that will break a record set by her husband, the family said Wednesday. Erendira and Nik Wallenda said they are excited to again showcase Niagara Falls on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised tightrope walk over the brink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Branson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosque in Branson? (Jul '13)
|20 hr
|Money Opportunity
|15
|Drug Informants (Feb '08)
|Jun 25
|Guiddo wife
|4
|Taney County Murder Cover Up (Oct '10)
|Jun 24
|Friend of Ena
|31
|criminal sentencing set sarah nanette hill unde... (Sep '14)
|Jun 21
|Royality
|27
|Daredevil hangs by her teeth over Niagara Falls...
|Jun 18
|Emerald
|5
|Jim Bakker interviews Mike Huckabee on faith, p... (Sep '16)
|Jun 15
|Visitor
|2
|West gate community
|Jun 15
|Visitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Branson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC