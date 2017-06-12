Tony Orlando announces Dubuque show

Tony Orlando announces Dubuque show

Monday Jun 5

Tony Orlando, will perform his Christmas show at the Mississippi Moon Bar on Saturday, Dec. 9. Tony Orlando is best known for his hit song "Knock Three Times," which became the top song of 1971 and sold more than six million copies. The hit single was also featured in the movie "Now and Then."

