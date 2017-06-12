News 3 mins ago 6:02 p.m.Branson police tipped off to kitten murder captured on Facebook
Members of a secret Facebook group were up in arms after a man posted a picture of himself next to a kitten that had been tortured and killed. Court documents indicate the cat was tied to the back of a Jeep and dragged to its death.
