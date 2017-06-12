My Road to the Tonys: 'Falsettos' Nominee Stephanie J. Block on Making it From Disneyland to Broa...
In early 2000, Stephanie J. Block was playing Natasha in The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show at Universal Studios when she came home to find a voicemail from composer Stephen Schwartz, who was putting together a little show called Wicked . Block had been working steadily for years by that point -- her gigs included voicing Barbie for Mattel commercials and prancing through a non-Equity production of Will Rogers' Follies in Branson, Missouri, starring Pat Boone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Branson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|/b/ busted Kyle Williams
|Mon
|Mapmarker
|7
|I haul LIQUID CHICKEN all over America based-O... (Feb '12)
|Jun 11
|Rooster
|23
|Brack's
|Jun 8
|Brad Cisco
|1
|criminal sentencing set sarah nanette hill unde... (Sep '14)
|Jun 5
|seriously
|26
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Missouri (... (Oct '10)
|Jun 4
|Moon Raker
|969
|Branson is Evil (Aug '06)
|Jun 2
|MF Jones
|163
|Poverty Is Still Home-Grown In Branson Missouri (Nov '07)
|May 31
|all things consid...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Branson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC