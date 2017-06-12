In early 2000, Stephanie J. Block was playing Natasha in The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show at Universal Studios when she came home to find a voicemail from composer Stephen Schwartz, who was putting together a little show called Wicked . Block had been working steadily for years by that point -- her gigs included voicing Barbie for Mattel commercials and prancing through a non-Equity production of Will Rogers' Follies in Branson, Missouri, starring Pat Boone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.