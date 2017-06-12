Famous fiddler in city

Scott Woods will be bringing his 'Twin Fiddle Express' show to Yorkton for a performance this evening at St. Andrew's United Church. "This year's show is a brand new show - different tunes, different costumes, different jokes," Woods explained of the event which will take the stage at 7 p.m. The show "features myself and my sister Kendra Norris on twin fiddles," he explained.

