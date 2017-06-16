Daredevil Wallenda sets Guinness reco...

Daredevil Wallenda sets Guinness record hanging by teeth over Niagara Falls

American daredevil Erendira Wallenda dangled from her teeth from under a helicopter in a series of eye-watering acrobatic moves over the teeming waters of Niagara Falls US media said the Niagara Falls stunt by Erendira Wallenda, part of the famed acrobat clan, set a world record for height - established by her husband Nik. AFP US media said her stunt set a Guinness World Record for height, breaking a record established by her husband Nik when hanging from his teeth 250 feet above Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

