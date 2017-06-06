Body found in lake identified as Arka...

Body found in lake identified as Arkansas woman swept away by floodwaters

A Missouri coroner identified the remains of a woman found in Bull Shoals Lake as those of an Arkansas woman who was swept away, along with two others, by floodwaters last week in Branson, officials said. Taney County Coroner Kevin Tweedy said Monday that authorities found the body of Whitney McDonald, 31, of Nashville about 17 miles from where her car was swept off the road near Branson at 12:10 a.m. May 28. Police recovered the bodies of two other passengers in the car -- Antonio Finley, 31, and Kaliea Munn, 17, both of Nashville -- later that day, Branson Police Chief Stan Dobbins said.

