Big Apple Circus Star Will Attempt to Break Husband's World Record at Niagara Falls

On Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 8:30AM ET, BIG APPLE CIRCUS star Erendira Vazquez Wallenda will attempt to break a World Record by hanging from a helicopter by her teeth at 300 feet, over Niagara Falls. The stunt is being performed in celebration of the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda 's famous 1,804-foot high wire crossing over Niagara Falls on June 15, 2012 - a feat that was broadcast live across the world by ABC Networks.

