Photo submitted to Times Observer From left are Brian Capps, Debbie Horton and Cliff Boone of Branson On The Road, set to perform at Struthers Library Theatre on May 20. What do you get when you bring together a mandolin, banjo, guitar, upright slap bass, rhinestone costumes, hilarious comedy and great classic country, bluegrass, rockabilly and gospel music? Branson On The Road, of course.

