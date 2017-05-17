Messenger behind the sound
Bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson is grateful for the opportunity to do what he loves - play bluegrass and gospel music for audiences worldwide. He began playing with Jimmy Martin and the Sunny Mountain Boys on Feb. 3, 1963.
