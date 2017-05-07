Jimmy Osmond keeps memory of mentor Andy Williams alive with a Moon Rivera tribute

He will bring his “Andy Williams: Moon River and Me!” tour to the north country on Saturday, May 20, as part of the Ogdensburg Command Performances series. “He continues to bless my life, ever since I was 3 years old,” Mr. Osmond said in an April 25 phone interview from the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center and Theatre in Branson, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.