Branson Landing Flooded After Weekend of Heavy Rain
The Branson Landing shopping boulevard in Branson, Missouri, was flooded on April 30 after a weekend of heavy rain.This drone footage shows the area from above, as the boardwalk area is flooded due to runoff from nearby Lake Taneycomo. Fox 4 Kansas City reported that water from the lake was 10 feet higher than normal and spilled over the boulevard's barrier walls, warranting sections of the shopping center's parking lot to be blocked off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Branson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing son (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|2
|Tickets
|Apr 26
|Donnie
|1
|Housekeeper wanting to know of hotels where cow...
|Apr 23
|Guest
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Missouri (... (Oct '10)
|Apr 23
|Dummy
|965
|420~
|Apr 18
|JBlazeitupabit
|1
|I am SICK of this FORUM U GUYS TELL LIES ON ME (May '10)
|Apr 15
|Brodave
|7
|Anyone knows Kelley Hackney
|Apr 13
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Branson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC