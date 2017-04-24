Branson Landing Flooded After Weekend...

Branson Landing Flooded After Weekend of Heavy Rain

The Branson Landing shopping boulevard in Branson, Missouri, was flooded on April 30 after a weekend of heavy rain.This drone footage shows the area from above, as the boardwalk area is flooded due to runoff from nearby Lake Taneycomo. Fox 4 Kansas City reported that water from the lake was 10 feet higher than normal and spilled over the boulevard's barrier walls, warranting sections of the shopping center's parking lot to be blocked off.

