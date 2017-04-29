Thunderstorms threaten parts of the Midwest this weekend.

Floods, tornadoes threaten Midwest this weekend Residents of the Midwest are bracing themselves for severe weather this weekend. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/04/29/floods-tornadoes-threaten-midwest-weekend/307896001/ The storms span from Oklahoma to Ohio and are expected to continue through Sunday in some areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.