Local youth attend Young Christians Weekend

Monday Apr 3

Nearly four dozen Chanute teenagers traveled to Branson, Mo., over the weekend to attend the worldwide Young Christians wWeekend at Silver Dollar City. Two dozen seventh and eighth grade students with First United Methodist Church and 20 from First Baptist Church in Chanute attended the event at the theme park amphitheater.

