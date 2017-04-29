Floods, tornadoes threaten Midwest th...

Floods, tornadoes threaten Midwest this weekend

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: USA Today

Floods, tornadoes threaten Midwest this weekend Residents of the Midwest are bracing themselves for severe weather this weekend. The storms span from Oklahoma to Ohio and are expected to continue through Sunday in some areas.

Branson, MO

