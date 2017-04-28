Conway Christian Choir performs at Di...

Conway Christian Choir performs at Dixie Stampede

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Choir students from Conway Christian School shared their talents with guests at Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede Dinner Attraction during pre-show event April 21 in Branson, Missouri. Choir director Donna Bradley said the group was invited to sing after they called to purchase tickets and officials found out students would be coming as a choir.

