Conway Christian Choir performs at Dixie Stampede
Choir students from Conway Christian School shared their talents with guests at Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede Dinner Attraction during pre-show event April 21 in Branson, Missouri. Choir director Donna Bradley said the group was invited to sing after they called to purchase tickets and officials found out students would be coming as a choir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Branson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Stanley arrest
|10 hr
|Porcia
|1
|Who is Mystery Lady at top of the Capitol Dome (Feb '09)
|Thu
|acro47
|12
|criminal sentencing set sarah nanette hill unde... (Sep '14)
|Thu
|what
|24
|I haul LIQUID CHICKEN all over America based-O... (Feb '12)
|May 3
|skippy0330
|22
|Tickets
|May 3
|grave digger
|2
|missing son (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Housekeeper wanting to know of hotels where cow...
|Apr 23
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Branson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC