Barry Williams to marry Tina Mahina in Missouri

Wedding bells! Brady Bunch star Barry Williams, 62, reveals he will marry longtime love Tina Mahina, 50, in Missouri this summer The Brady Bunch star revealed to Closer Weekly he is going to wed his longtime girlfriend Tina Mahina, 50, in Branson, Missouri - where the couple reside - on July 9. Soon to wed: Barry Williams will be walking down the aisle this summer. The Brady Bunch star revealed to Closer Weekly he is going to wed his longtime girlfriend Tina Mahina, 50 Barry said of her last year: 'At different times she acted maternally, but also as a good friend, and then as a mentor.'

