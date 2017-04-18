April 3 celebrity birthdays
She's a legendary singer and actress who starred in several romantic comedies with Rock Hudson, Cary Grant and James Garner. She performed one of her signature songs, Que Sera, Sera in the Alfred Hitchcock movie The Man Who Knew Too Much.
