Video: And now, a musical tribute to "fake news"
New from Reason , here's the best thing you'll see all day - except for that BBC interview gone haywire , I mean. If Remy can spin this out to another 10-15 songs, he could take it to Branson, Missouri and stage sold-out shows for a red-state audience for the next 20 years.
