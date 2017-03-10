Video: And now, a musical tribute to ...

Video: And now, a musical tribute to "fake news"

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Hot Air

New from Reason , here's the best thing you'll see all day - except for that BBC interview gone haywire , I mean. If Remy can spin this out to another 10-15 songs, he could take it to Branson, Missouri and stage sold-out shows for a red-state audience for the next 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Branson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I haul LIQUID CHICKEN all over America based-O... (Feb '12) 8 hr Babycbgirl 21
SDC New Secret Ride Thu Gossip 1
craigslist lady has this little problem NEED UR... (Dec '11) Mar 6 Ddp314 9
Finally... the jig is up for Tony Williams Mar 1 Walt 8
I am SICK of this FORUM U GUYS TELL LIES ON ME (May '10) Feb 27 Brittany Merrill 6
Baseball America Ball Park Feb 26 Curious 1
Where is the ghetto in Branson Missouri? (Jan '13) Feb 24 qwerty 11
See all Branson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Branson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Taney County was issued at March 10 at 3:06PM CST

Branson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Branson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Branson, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC