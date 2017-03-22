Hotel Sales: 'Why Do Our Rates Change...

Hotel Sales: 'Why Do Our Rates Change? We Discount When It's Slower!'.

Every day your hotel sales, reservations and front desk colleagues are fielding questions from both prospects and guests regarding why it is that the rates are so much higher during certain periods as compared to other dates. For convention hotels, the question might be "Why are the rates so much higher in mid-October than July?" For the catering sales manager the question is: "Why is the F&B minimum spend for my wedding so much higher on a Saturday in May or June?" For beach resorts the rate objection is "Why are rates higher for July 4th?" At mountain ski resorts it's the opposite, as most rate objections occur for Presidents Day and Valentine's Day periods.

