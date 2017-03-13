a Belle of Bransona Chisai Childs developed Tarrant opry scene first

a Belle of Bransona Chisai Childs dev...

a Belle of Branson: Chisai Childs developed Tarrant opry scene first

2 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Chisai Childs was "quite the flamboyant character," said Rocky Gribble, who succeeded her as producer of the Grapevine Opry in the early 1980s after Childs left North Texas for the upstart Branson entertainment scene. Childs opened her original Starlite Theatre in Branson in 1981, and she quickly became an influential person in the Ozark town that was becoming a mid-America entertainment hub.

