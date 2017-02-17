PixelFLEX Brings New Energy On Tour With The Oak Ridge Boys
Designer Dave Boots and programmer Trevor Drawdy create a new production design for the well-known country quartet using FLEXCurtain HD 12.5mm LED video Known worldwide for their distinctive four-part harmonies, The Oak Ridge Boys have created dozens of Country smash-hits and have earned a number of industry awards. Continuing their four decades of tradition, the group recently embarked on their latest nationwide tour, but this time they decided to bring a new LED video system along for the ride.
