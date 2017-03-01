Major Roadway Revitalization Under Wa...

Major Roadway Revitalization Under Way in Branson, Mo.

A private coalition of Branson's business leaders has spearheaded an $80 million, six-year-long upgrade of the corridor that transports tourists through the town's entertainment district, just to the west of downtown. Even though the small town of Branson, Mo., has about 12,000 residents, the picturesque Ozark Mountain community is projected to draw close to 8.8 million visitors this year.

