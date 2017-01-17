Paul Trout has been named Executive C...

Paul Trout has been named Executive Chef at Chateau on the Lake...

Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa & Convention Center 415 North State Highway 265 Branson, MO 65616 United States Tollfree: 1-888-333-LAKE Phone: 334-1161 Fax: 339-5566 Visit Website Paul Trout has been named Executive Chef at Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa & Convention Center in Branson - MO, USA In his new position Chef Trout is responsible for overseeing all culinary operations at the resort, which boasts one of the largest convention centers in Missouri, with 43,500 square feet of flexible meeting space all on one level, with the ability to host groups from 10 to 3,00 0. He also oversees the food at the resorts dining venues, which includes the award-winning Chateau Grille, the Downstairs Deli, the Atrium Caf & Wine Bar, and The Sweet Shoppe, as well as in-room dining.

