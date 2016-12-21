New State Park In Douglas County Rema...

New State Park In Douglas County Remains a Mystery

Information was released regionally last week about the purchase of land for three new state parks in Missouri, including one in Douglas County. However, no information has been released to the Douglas County Herald, and State Representative Lyle Rowland, who represents this area, has thus far also been unable to get any information on the purchase.

