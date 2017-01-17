MSHP: Two fatalities during New Year's counting period
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that there were two fatalities during the New Year's holiday counting period from Dec. 30, 2016 to Jan. 2, 2017. Troopers investigated a total of 220 traffic crashes.
