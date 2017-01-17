MSHP: Two fatalities during New Year'...

MSHP: Two fatalities during New Year's counting period

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: KMIZ

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that there were two fatalities during the New Year's holiday counting period from Dec. 30, 2016 to Jan. 2, 2017. Troopers investigated a total of 220 traffic crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Branson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookers in Branson (Feb '10) 22 hr Mmmmm 48
Put of towner 22 hr Mmmmm 1
Addicted To Jim Bakker-MorningSide Blue Eye Mo (Jan '11) Tue Now_What- 50
Life & Times Of A Mis-Treated Wal Mart Cart Pusher (Jan '08) Jan 13 GHNS 121
Life & Times of a Mis-Treated Wal Mart Cart Pusher (Aug '08) Jan 12 AnonMoose 32
Teresa Bowe (Sep '10) Jan 10 Missouri kid 6
Jen Shirley Jan 9 Someone who knows 2
See all Branson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Branson Forum Now

Branson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Branson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Branson, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,717 • Total comments across all topics: 278,057,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC