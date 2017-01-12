Episode 113 on JavaScript development...

Episode 113 on JavaScript development in SharePoint with Mark Rackley-Office 365 Developer Podcast

In episode 113 of the Office 365 Developer Podcast, Richard diZerega and MVP Mark Rackley about JavaScript development in SharePoint and the SharePoint Framework. Got questions or comments about the show? Join the O365 Dev Podcast on the Office 365 Technical Network .

