A Minnesota kid who was a fiddling fool runs with his passion for music, hunting

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Star Tribune

Nick Hoffman has made a name and career of his fiddling prowess. The recognition has allowed him to circle back on his love of hunting, too, with one of the top-rated shows on the Outdoor Channel.

