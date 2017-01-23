A Minnesota kid who was a fiddling fool runs with his passion for music, hunting
Nick Hoffman has made a name and career of his fiddling prowess. The recognition has allowed him to circle back on his love of hunting, too, with one of the top-rated shows on the Outdoor Channel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Branson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carroll County Accident Porter Wagoner song (Jan '13)
|22 hr
|Kassa
|8
|Who is Mystery Lady at top of the Capitol Dome (Feb '09)
|Sun
|MG Weir
|11
|BODY ATTACHMENTS-What does this mean? (Nov '12)
|Jan 19
|Daminashun
|44
|Hookers in Branson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Mmmmm
|48
|Put of towner
|Jan 18
|Mmmmm
|1
|Addicted To Jim Bakker-MorningSide Blue Eye Mo (Jan '11)
|Jan 17
|Now_What-
|50
|Life & Times Of A Mis-Treated Wal Mart Cart Pusher (Jan '08)
|Jan 13
|GHNS
|121
Find what you want!
Search Branson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC