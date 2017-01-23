A Concrete truck driver has been charged in a deadly Missouri crash

A concrete truck driver has been charged in a deadly crash about a mile east of Branson. Fifty-six-year-old Michael Dean Glidewell, of Branson, is jailed in Taney County on charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in the November crash that killed Talat Kopurtas.

