A Concrete truck driver has been charged in a deadly Missouri crash

1 hr ago Read more: KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau

A concrete truck driver has been charged in a deadly crash about a mile east of Branson. Fifty-six-year-old Michael Dean Glidewell, of Branson, is jailed in Taney County on charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in the November crash that killed Talat Kopurtas.

