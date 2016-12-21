Seattle's duck boat company to pay up to $1M for violations
Ride the Ducks International has agreed to pay up to $1 million in civil penalties under a consent order reached with federal transportation officials. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday that the Branson, Missouri, manufacturer of the duck boats violated motor vehicle safety laws when it failed to initiate a full safety recall.
