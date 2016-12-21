Pleasantview Elementary School Chri...

This year's Pleasantview Elementary School student Christmas program is filled with music, some problem solving and a fundraising adventure just about any kid - or adult, for that matter - would like to experience. "All Pleasantview Elementary School kindergarten through fifth-grade students will be participating in this year's program," said Kari Scheitel, Pleasantview Elementary School music instructor and director of this year's Christmas program.

