Pleasantview Elementary School Chri...
This year's Pleasantview Elementary School student Christmas program is filled with music, some problem solving and a fundraising adventure just about any kid - or adult, for that matter - would like to experience. "All Pleasantview Elementary School kindergarten through fifth-grade students will be participating in this year's program," said Kari Scheitel, Pleasantview Elementary School music instructor and director of this year's Christmas program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakefield Standard.
Add your comments below
Branson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman found dead
|20 hr
|Confucius Says
|4
|REMINGTON THEATRE Sold To Keith Moore Ministry (Sep '07)
|Dec 13
|DICK
|463
|BRANSON is the WORST town in the USA!!! OUR VISIT (Jun '13)
|Dec 9
|Santa Claus
|79
|I haul LIQUID CHICKEN all over America based-O... (Feb '12)
|Dec 8
|Rlips
|18
|Brandon Davis (Jun '13)
|Dec 4
|Gresh
|5
|Work boots
|Dec 3
|Shoe less
|1
|'Shop With A Cop' helps children buy Christmas ... (Nov '07)
|Dec 2
|2jobharry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Branson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC