Faith UMW making blankets; Live animal Christmas play

The United Methodist Women of Faith United Methodist Church and other interested people will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday to make fleece blankets to give to newborn babies through SIEDA. There are open showings at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. There is a "large group, reservation only" showing at 2 p.m. Dec. 10, and a new showing at 2 p.m. showing Dec. 11. The event in southeast Iowa started off very humbly 43 years ago, but has grown and expanded in both its theatrical technique and its popularity.

