Faith UMW making blankets; Live animal Christmas play

The United Methodist Women of Faith United Methodist Church and other interested people will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday to make fleece blankets to give to newborn babies through SIEDA. There are open showings at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. There is a "large group, reservation only" showing at 2 p.m. Dec. 10, and a new showing at 2 p.m. showing Dec. 11. The event in southeast Iowa started off very humbly 43 years ago, but has grown and expanded in both its theatrical technique and its popularity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.