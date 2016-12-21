Faith UMW making blankets; Live animal Christmas play
The United Methodist Women of Faith United Methodist Church and other interested people will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday to make fleece blankets to give to newborn babies through SIEDA. There are open showings at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. There is a "large group, reservation only" showing at 2 p.m. Dec. 10, and a new showing at 2 p.m. showing Dec. 11. The event in southeast Iowa started off very humbly 43 years ago, but has grown and expanded in both its theatrical technique and its popularity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Add your comments below
Branson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman found dead
|20 hr
|Confucius Says
|4
|REMINGTON THEATRE Sold To Keith Moore Ministry (Sep '07)
|Dec 13
|DICK
|463
|BRANSON is the WORST town in the USA!!! OUR VISIT (Jun '13)
|Dec 9
|Santa Claus
|79
|I haul LIQUID CHICKEN all over America based-O... (Feb '12)
|Dec 8
|Rlips
|18
|Brandon Davis (Jun '13)
|Dec 4
|Gresh
|5
|Work boots
|Dec 3
|Shoe less
|1
|'Shop With A Cop' helps children buy Christmas ... (Nov '07)
|Dec 2
|2jobharry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Branson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC