Dontale Mayes Heads into RFA 46 with an Eye Toward UFC Heavyweight Title

Coming off a stellar amateur career where he went undefeated and claimed multiple championships, heavyweight prospect Dontale Mayes ' move to the pro ranks has gone just about as well as it could have. In two pro bouts this year, Mayes has finished both of his opponents, and claimed the Hoosier Fight Club heavyweight title against Arnold Adams in his second fight in June.

