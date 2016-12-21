Stephen Browning has been know for many years as "The Voice of the Stars" due to his more than 14 years as Master of Ceremonies for Roy Clark and Mel Tillis at their popular Branson, MO theaters. During that time he worked with and introduced such stars as Andy Williams, Ray Stevens, Tammy Wynette, Conway Twitty, Smothers Brothers, Ray Price, Chet Atkins, Loretta Lynn and many more.

