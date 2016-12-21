George Harrison's sister Louise speak...

George Harrison's sister Louise speaks out on the 15th anniversary of his death

Tuesday Nov 29

Son of Pablo Escobar says the Colombian drug lord KILLED HIMSELF and was NOT shot by police during rooftop chase EXCLUSIVE: George Harrison's sister speaks out on the 15th anniversary of his death, revealing she was never told about his cancer, hasn't spoken to her nephew in years and was cut off from the $2,000-a-month pension he left her in his estate In an exclusive interview on the 15th anniversary of George Harrison's death Louise Harrison tells of her anguish and shock over the loss She also reveals how a bitter family fall-out marred her relationship with the music legend in his final years George was worth more than $300 million when he died on November 29, 2001, but Louise now struggles to get by in small-town Branson, Missouri Louise reflects on how a decade and half ago, she said her farewells to her beloved brother by his bedside at a hospital in Staten Island, New York ... (more)

