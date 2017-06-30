Volunteer Roadway Warriors Pick Up Snipe Signs To Fight Visual Blight

They are hard to miss, and for those that take the time to illegally litter the community by plastering the impromptu ads for garage sales, trash haulers, and house buyers; that's the idea. In an effort to manage the illegal snipe sign issue effectively, while working within its budget and resources, the Hillsborough County Code Enforcement Department is grateful for local volunteers who enlist to fight the blight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.