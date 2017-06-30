Chalklines: District Focuses On Healt...

Chalklines: District Focuses On Healthy Meals And Students Safety During Summer Break

To make sure students receive nutritionally balanced meals this summer, Hillsborough County Public Schools Student Nutrition Services are now offering several opportunities as it rolls out its Movin' Meals summer food service program. For the past six years SNS have been bringing food into communities through its Movin' Meals "food buses" providing thousands of meals.

